

From the March of the Living to the Parade of Rebirth 6,000 young people from around the world came to celebrate Israel Independence Day Yoni Kempinski,

Yossi Zelinger US Ambassador David Friedman Some 6,000 Jewish youth from around the world arrived in Israel for Independence Day as part of the "March of the Living" journey. On Thursday, they marched from Safra Square to the Western Wall in a traditional parade of national rebirth and held a mass prayer at the Wall for the welfare and peace of the State of Israel. They then went to Latrun, where a gala event was held, marking the end of the Independence Day celebrations.



The participants, who came from 40 countries for a week of experiential tours in cooperation with Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael - Jewish National Fund, visited historic sites, nature reserves and forests of KKL-JNF and met with Israelis from around the country. On the eve of Yom Hazikaron, they participated in the ceremonies at Ammunition Hill, at Latrun, and at various local municipalities. On Wednesday, Yom Hazikaron, they visited military cemeteries.



"For participants in the March of the Living, the visit to Israel is the closing of the circle ," said Shmuel Rosenman, chairman of the March of the Living, "a week ago we walked on the railroad tracks that led 1.5 million Jews to their deaths in Auschwitz-Birkenau. Yesterday we told the story of the wondrous rebirth – the miracle that is the State of Israel. These young people will return home strengthened and more connected to their Jewish identity as enthusiastic ambassadors for the State of Israel. "

