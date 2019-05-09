Iran: 'US sanctions are against international norms'

'This U.S. measure is against the international commitments of this regime. The United States will be responsible for the caused losses.'

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman responded on Thursday to US President Donald Trump's announcement imposing sanctions on Iranian metals, saying that the sanctions are against international norms, according to a Reuters report.

"This U.S. measure is against the international commitments of this regime. It is against international norms. The United States will be responsible for the caused losses," Abbas Mousavi said

Revenue from export of industrial metal comprises 10% of Iran's export revenue and is Iran's third largest export.

Trump's announcement came in the wake of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's statement on Tuesday that Iran will reduce some “voluntary” commitments within its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote on Twitter on Wednesday: “Today marks one year since President Trump made the historic decision to leave the Iran nuclear deal and embark on a bold new strategy to counter Iran. Our maximum pressure campaign has already achieved historic success.”

“Today we build on that success. President Trump signed an executive order targeting Iranian trade in metals, Iran’s third largest export. We will deny the regime the resources it uses to fund terror,” he continued.

“The Iranian regime’s announcement that it intends to expand its nuclear program defies international norms and is a blatant attempt to hold the world hostage. We call on the international community to hold Iran’s regime accountable for its threat to expand its nuclear program,” concluded Pompeo.