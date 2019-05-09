'Shtisel,' popular Israeli show about haredim, gets 3rd season

Israeli show about haredi Jews that became a surprise hit on Netflix will get a third season, show's writer confirms.

“Shtisel,” the Israeli show about haredi Jews that became a surprise hit on Netflix, will get a third season.

The show’s writer, Yehonatan Indursky, confirmed the news to a synagogue crowd in London on Tuesday night.

The show first aired in Israel in 2013 and only ran for two seasons, although its stars expressed a hope that it would be revived.

“Shtisel” follows a "Haredi family living in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Jerusalem" as it "reckons with love, loss and the doldrums of daily life," according to the show's description on Netflix.