Swastika daubed on Jewish politician's London fish factory

Large swastika painted on factory owned by Lance Forman, founder of the Brexit Party running in elections for European Parliament.

A large swastika was painted Wednesday on a London fish factory owned by a pro-Brexit Jewish politician.

Lance Forman reported the vandalism at H. Forman & Son, a century-old salmon smoking company and restaurant in the eastern part of the city, to police, The Guardian reported. There are no suspects.

Forman’s business, near the Olympic Park, is the United Kingdom’s oldest salmon curer and was set up by his great-grandfather in 1905.

Earlier this year, Forman became a founder of the Brexit Party, which is running for elections in the European Parliament this month.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews condemned the incident.

“Awful to see that a Jewish political candidate has had a swastika painted at his workplace,” a board spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

“This kind of hatred and extremism have no place in politics or our society. We hope that the culprit is brought to justice.”