Auschwitz Museum protests camp photos on items sold online

Authorities at Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum protest to online vendor selling items bearing photos of the former Nazi death camp.

Authorities at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum have protested to an online vendor that was selling miniskirts, pillows and other items bearing photos of the former Nazi death camp, where some 1.1 million people were killed during World War II, The Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

The museum said on Twitter that offering such products with images of Auschwitz is "rather disturbing and disrespectful."

Spokesman Lukasz Lipinski said Wednesday the museum felt obliged to protest.

Australian-based redbubble, which allows artists to create designs for T-shirts and other fabric items and sell them directly to the public, responded that it was taking "immediate action to remove" the items, which it said are not in line with its guidelines.

There have been several incidents in which items related to the Holocaust were sold online.

Last year, Amazon removed items with Nazi or white supremacist symbols from its website after criticism from advocacy groups.

Before that, the online retailer came under fire for selling toys based on Nazi-era German army units.

Earlier this week it was revealed that China-based retail website AliExpress is listing for sale a car sticker of a Nazi military decoration.

The site previously caused outrage at the end of March when it listed Nazi toy figurines for sale. Each figurine was listed at $3.

The figurines were removed from the site shortly thereafter.