Watch: Shalva Band at torch-lighting ceremony The Shalva band sang at the torch-lighting ceremony on Mount Herzl which marks the start of Independence Day. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Hadas Parush/Flash 90 Shalva Band at torch-lighting ceremony The Shalva Band, which is composed of eight adults with disabilities including Down syndrome, Autism, and various physical handicaps, performed on Wednesday evening at the torch-lighting ceremony which marks the start of Independence Day. Shalva joined singer songwriter Benaia Barabi on stage.

More Arutz Sheva videos:



top