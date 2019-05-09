Knesset Speaker to Israeli children: Believe in yourselves

Yuli Edelstein uses his speech at torch-lighting ceremony to speak directly to the children of Israel.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, who spoke on Wednesday evening at the torch-lighting ceremony which marks the start of Independence Day, addressed the children of Israel.

"I want to appeal to you too, you, the child who is watching the ceremony right now. I know you are debating, wondering whether to 'go' for your dream, wondering what they will say, wondering if you even have a chance? Believe in yourself! Think big! You have a chance!” said Edelstein.

The Knesset Speaker also said in his speech, "The people of Israel have a story. A story about slaves who became free men. Who brought to the entire world a new hope of freedom, new tidings of peace, and a new purpose of justice. Our people have one slogan: 'against all odds.'"