Free measles vaccines to be available in Brooklyn

In response to the measles outbreak in the haredi Orthodox community, free measles vaccinations will be available in haredi Orthodox neighborhoods of New York City.

The vaccinations will be available Sunday without an appointment or insurance required at Hatzalah rescue service garages in the Brooklyn neighborhoods of Borough Park, Flatbush and Williamsburg. The haredi umbrella group Agudath Israel of America organized the event.

Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a health emergency last month and ordered unvaccinated people living or working in four ZIP codes in the largely haredi Williamsburg neighborhood to get the vaccine or be required to pay fines of up to $1,000.

As of the end of April, 423 cases of measles have been confirmed in New York since the beginning of the outbreak in October, with 348 of the cases in Williamsburg, according to the Yeshiva World News.

The CDC pinned the resurgence on the unvaccinated and those who brought back measles from other countries. The outbreaks in Orthodox Jewish communities were associated with travelers who carried the disease back from Israel and Ukraine, according to the CDC.