Netanyahus invite bereaved families to Independence Day ceremony

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sarah, invited about 50 people from the Gaza vicinity - from Sderot and Sdot HaNegev, and Holocaust survivor Shaul Lubovitch, who lit a torch at the Holocaust memorial ceremony at Yad Vashem last week, to the torch-lighting ceremony on Mount Herzl for Independence Day tonight.

In addition, the Fogel family and the Salomon family, who lost their loved ones in terrorist attacks, Moishy Holtzberg, who survived the terror attack at the Chabad House in Mumbai and Mika Lipsker, who has been accompanied by the Netanyahu family for several years in her battle against cancer, were invited.

Netanyahu and his wife also invited Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes and his wife.

The torch-lighting ceremony that will mark the 71st Independence Day of the State of Israel will be held tonight, Wednesday, at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem. This year the ceremony has the theme: "Only because of the spirit - salute the Israeli spirit.”