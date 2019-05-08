Greenblatt reiterates rejection of reports on US peace plan

US envoy reiterates rejection of reports claiming plan involves giving part of Sinai to Gaza. 'My original tweet still stands.'

Jason Greenblatt, the US Representative for International Negotiations, reiterated his rejection of reports claiming that the US peace plan to be unveiled involves giving a portion of Sinai to Gaza.

On April 19, Greenblatt had warned against believing unconfirmed reports about the peace plan.

“Hearing reports our plan includes the concept that we will give a portion of Sinai (which is Egypt’s) to Gaza. False! Please don’t believe everything you read. Surprising and sad to see how people who don’t know what’s in the plan make up and spread fake stories,” he tweeted.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Greenblatt noted that he was “oddly [...] still hearing reports about this.”

“My original tweet still stands,” he asserted.

Little is known about the Trump administration’s peace plan, which has come to be known as the “Deal of the Century”.

Greenblatt on April 17 confirmed a Reuters report saying that the Trump administration’s peace plan will be unveiled after Israel forms a governing coalition and after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ends in early June.

The Palestinian Authority (PA), which has been boycotting the US ever since President Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December of 2017, has rejected the US peace plan before it has even been unveiled.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, has promised to consider the plan, saying at a conference in Warsaw in February that it should not be rejected before it is even presented.