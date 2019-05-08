President visits family of driver killed by missile

President Reuven Rivlin today paid a condolence call on the Feder family whose father Moshe Feder was killed on Monday when an anti-tank missile struck him. Moshe, 68 years old from Kfar Saba, was on his way to work when the missile hit his car. On the day he was killed, the president was in the area around Gaza in solidarity with the residents of the region. The president visited the Feder family at their home in Kfar Saba.

Iris, Moshe’s partner for the last 17 years, lost her first husband, IAF pilot Yasys Eden ז"ל, in the helicopter crash of 1997. “The whole of Israel is awestruck at your strength,” the president said to Iris. “I cannot imagine the intensity of the pain when it strikes time after time, and I cannot offer you anything apart from consolation and an embrace on behalf of the whole people.”

The president recalled a meeting with Iris some ten years ago, and told her “even then, you taught me that when meeting bereaved families who have been through the most terrible experience, sometimes there are no words. Two wonderful people lived alongside you because you are wonderful.”

“Do not forget about us,” Iris asked of the president, “and allow us to become another number,” she said. “You are a wonderful woman,” replied the president. “We will never forget and I pray we will meet again, this time to celebrate. I leave my heart with you and ask you to come to us with anything that is bothering you or the children.”