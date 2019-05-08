'Today we understand the sacrifice necessary for Israel'

Former MK Rabbi Dov Lipman at memorial ceremony for lone soldier Max Steinberg: Today young US Jews see the sacrifices that have been made.

Former MK Rabbi Dov Lipman participated in a memorial ceremony for lone soldier Max Steinberg on Wednesday.

"Max was a lone soldier from California who gave up college life to serve the Jewish people and the people of Israel, and lost his life in Operation Protective Edge in 2014," Rabbi Lipman said.

"For students around the world to connect to Max's story, to understand that we're part of a nation - we have to be prepared to sacrifice for that nation - it's a very important message," he added.

"We have students who are here in overseas programs spending time in Israel, and I think that to be here today, in general, with thousands and thousands of Israelis, seeing people who are in mourning, seeing families that have lost brothers and sisters - it's a very powerful experience. My hope is that wherever they are the rest of their lives they will always remember this and always remember the commitment necessary to Israel."