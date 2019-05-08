Watch: Jewish Agency chairman at MASA memorial ceremony

On the eve of Yom Hazikaron, Masa Israel Journey hosted a memorial ceremony in Latrun. This was the only English-language ceremony in Israel and was broadcast to thousands of Jews in communities and schools in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Uruguay, Ukraine, France, Germany, Australia, and England, as well as on Masa’s Facebook page. It was also translated into French, Spanish, and Russian.

Attendees included 4,000 Masa participants; 1,000 global Jewish community leaders from Federations, synagogues, and schools; government officials; and families of fallen soldiers and victims of terror.

This year, the stories of Alejandro Hoffman, Sean Carmeli, Jordan Ben Simon and others, olim who were killed while in the IDF or in a terror attacks, were highlighted through videos and anecdotes from their families and friends. IDF Captain Yair Alkalai also spoke.

“The longing for those who’ve been taken from us far too soon, for their smile, their laughter, their embrace. These are the fragments of memory that can never be put back together. We long for our loved ones who fell in battle, and for those who were the victims of terror and anti-Semitic hate, In Israel, San Diego, Pittsburgh, Paris and around the world,” said Isaac (Bougie) Herzog, Chairman of the Jewish Agency and Masa’s honorable guest at the Latrun Ceremony.

“We can never put the fragments back together, but we can renew our resolve to cherish their memory and honor their legacy.”