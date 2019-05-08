Watch: Minister Erdan at MASA Memorial Event

On the eve of Yom Hazikaron, a day of remembrance in Israel for fallen soldiers and victims of terror, Masa Israel Journey hosted a memorial ceremony in Latrun.

This was the only English-language ceremony in Israel and was broadcast to thousands of Jews in communities and schools in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Uruguay, Ukraine, France, Germany, Australia, and England, as well as on Masa’s Facebook page. It was also translated into French, Spanish, and Russian.

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s Minister of Public Security and Strategic Affairs and Minister of Information said, “In an age where terror targets our homes and synagogues, and when we face new and old forms of anti-Semitism on the streets and on campuses, the home front has become the front line, and we stand on that line together. We are always and forever committed to the core Jewish principle, ‘kol Yisrael arevim ze la ze’ (we are all responsible for one another). And we have a special responsibility to our missing and captive soldiers. Just as we never rested, for thirty-seven years, until we brought Zecharaya Baumel, z”l, home, we will never rest until we bring Hadar Goldin, Oron Shaul, and all of our missing and captive soldiers and civilians home. I believe this is our highest moral duty and a sacred oath we take to our soldiers and their families.”

Erdan continued, “To our enemies I say, the long arm of the IDF and security forces will reach you anywhere and everywhere, on our borders and far beyond them. We are watching you and we will act forcefully to defend ourselves against any threat.”