Seven injured in shooting at Denver-area school

Seven were injured in shooting at school near Denver, Colorado. Two suspects in custody.

Seven people were injured in a shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch near Denver, Colorado on Tuesday, Douglas County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Two suspects are in custody, according to Denver 7.

An eighth person was also possibly injured in the shooting, Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth said at a news conference. Nicholson-Kluth said authorities did not believe another suspect was still in the school. Deputies were still going room to room at the school, clearing the building.

Authorities responded about 1:50 p.m. local time to shots fired at the school. The sheriff's office initially called the incident an "active and unstable" scene. Nicholson-Kluth said the scene was still active about 3:30 p.m. and that students were still inside the building.

FBI and ATF agents were also responding to the school, federal investigators confirmed.

The STEM school, which is kindergarten through 12th grade, was on lockdown Tuesday afternoon and all other Douglas County schools were on lockout, the school district said.

The identity of the suspects is not yet known, nor is the motive for the shooting.