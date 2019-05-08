What happens when two American Jews with two completely different worldviews meet to discuss the disputes and find much in common?

When US Jews get out of their comfort zones

Eve Harrow speaks with old friend Jay Kranis in his Manhattan home although they agree about very little, politically or religiously.

Their common bond is a deep passion for Israel and tremendous mutual respect despite – or perhaps because of – their very different perspectives on the Jewish world.

Jay’s will to fight for what he believes has inspired Eve over the years and while you’ll hear opinions that she (and maybe you, too) clearly don’t agree with, they find the bandwidth to have the conversation, listen and learn. Find the middle ground, people. It’s there, right under your feet but not yet buried.

Memorial and Independence Days this week as Israel appreciates the sacrifice and celebrates our freedom with a very wide pendulum swing of emotions. As life should be lived.