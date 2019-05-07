Live: Memorial Day Ceremony in English

Masa Israel holds only English-language Memorial Day ceremony at site of one of the bloodiest battles of the War of Independence.

On the eve of Yom Hazikaron, a day of remembrance in Israel for fallen soldiers and victims of terror, Masa Israel Journey is hosting a memorial ceremony in Latrun. This is the only English-language ceremony in Israel and is broadcast to thousands of Jews in communities and schools in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Uraguay, Ukraine, France, Germany, Australia, and England, as well as on Masa’s Facebook page. It is also being translated into French, Spanish, and Russian.

Attendees include 4,000 Masa participants; 1,000 global Jewish community leaders from Federations, synagogues, and schools; government officials; and families of fallen soldiers and victims of terror.

Past Masa participants have described the organization’s Yom Hazikaron ceremony as one of the most impactful and profound experiences during their time in Israel.

This year, the stories of Alejandro Hoffman, Sean Carmeli, Jordan Ben Simon and others, olim who were killed while in the IDF or in a terror attacks, are highlighted through videos and anecdotes from their families and friends. IDF Captain Yair Alkalai is also speaking.

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s Minister of Public Security and Strategic Affairs and Minister of Information, and also Chairman of the Jewish Agency, Isaac (Bougie) Herzog are attending and speaking at the event as Masa’s guests of honor.

"The ceremony allows the Young Diaspora to be true partners on a day that has tremendous weight in the life of Israeli society. The ceremony has become an important way for Diaspora Jews to mourn the loss of soldiers and victims of terror alongside Israelis,” said Masa Israel Journey CEO Liran Avisar Ben Horin.

“Masa brings thousands of participants from dozens of countries all over the world to experience the Israeli reality during the impactful times of Yom Hazikaron, and Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) and Yom Ha’atzmaut (Israel Independence Day). These events continue to strengthen the connection of the Diaspora with the State of Israel.”