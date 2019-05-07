Miami bagel shop gets threatening anti-Semitic phone calls

Unknown man calls local bagel shop multiple times to tell owner to 'get rid of Jews' in Miami.

An unknown man made anti-Semitic threats against the Jewish owners of a Miami bagel shop.

The man called the Bagel Time Café several times on Monday, and in his last call threatening to “get rid of” Jews, Miami’s Local10 reported.

The man first told the owners over the telephone that he would “expose you all” after asking if they were Jewish. In another call he said that Jews were taking over the world and that: “We’re going to make sure you can’t overpopulate like you are now and we’re going to get rid of you.” He added: “I’m here. That’s my mission,” according to the report.

Yehoshua Nodel, who owns the café with his wife, said they called in the police because they felt threatened, especially in light of the attack last week on a synagogue in Poway, California.

“This thing could happen in any of our businesses all around Miami,” Nodel said. “Personally, I wouldn’t get a gun permit until today, but now I’m rethinking it, you know? Maybe it’s something I should have.”

Police are investigating the incident. They have not yet identified the caller.