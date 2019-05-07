UN sees results of Hamas attacks on the south

On Tuesday, a delegation of UN ambassadors visiting Israel arrived in Ashkelon in the wake of the recent terrorist attacks against southern Israel. The ambassadors arrived at the home of Moshe Agadi, who was killed by a rocket that hit his home directly on Saturday night, and later visited the Arlozorov school that was also hit by a Hamas rocket.

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, who is leading the UN delegation to Israel, said, "We arrived in Ashkelon to offer strength to the residents of the south and to show the world what Hamas aggression looks like. The time has come for the Security Council to designate Hamas as a terrorist organization, one that commits double war crimes and exploits the people of Gaza as human shields. This will be the next measure we bring to the UN.”

"We are here to learn more about the damage and the humanitarian situation on the ground. We are all very concerned and hope for de-escalation. We also express our hope for political dialogue that will bring about peace," said Latvia's ambassador to the UN, H.E. Mr. Andrejs Pildegovics.

Mayor of Ashkelon, Tomer Glam, said: "The city has suffered a severe blow from this latest escalation. This is a reality that is unacceptable and unlivable"