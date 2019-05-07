Prime Minister, Knesset Speaker, Chief Rabbis, Jerusalem Mayor, other dignitaries participate in ceremony at Yad LaBanim in Jerusalem.

Courtesy of the Knesset Channel

A memorial ceremony for fallen IDF soldiers is taking place this afternoon at Yad Lebanim in Jerusalem, in the presence of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon, Chief Rabbis of Israel, and bereaved families.

At 20:00, a memorial siren will be sounded all over the country, marking the opening of Memorial Day for fallen IDF soldiers and victims of hostilities.

The official ceremony at the Western Wall Plaza, in the presence of the President and the Chief of Staff, will be broadcast live on Arutz Sheva.