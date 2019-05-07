Former Deputy Chief of Staff says Israel should give Hamas terrorist group a 'carrot' to prevent next round of fighting after rocket barrage

Former Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. (res.) Yair Golan spoke Tuesday about the recent rocket attacks on the southern communities and the actions that Israel must take in order to prevent the next round of fighting.

n an interview with Galei Tzahal Army Radio, Golan said that "we have to give big benefits to Hamas and see if the solution will follow."

"Gaza is not a question of what to do when shooting, but what to do when you do not shoot. You have to give them a fat, sweet carrot and see if you are doing well with Hamas," he said.

Golan, who in the past compared the processes taking place in contemporary Israel to what happened in Nazi Germany in the 1930s, does not retract his remarks at the Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony three years ago: "I was surprised that someone would said that this is a difficult statement. We became numb. A defiled soldier became a child of us all," he said, referring to Sgt. Elor Azariya.