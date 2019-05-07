Helping Israelis cope with rocket attacks

Latest barrage of rocket attacks on southern Israel killed 4, injured 100 - and left many thousands more traumatized.

We were all watching with horror as the violent attacks from Gaza forced Israel into a shocking state of emergency over the last two days. Over 700 rockets were fired at Israeli territory, schools were closed throughout southern Israel, and Jewish families were huddled in bomb shelters.

צילום: Meir Panim Building damaged by rocket in southern Israel

In the town of Sderot, which borders Gaza in the south of Israel, residents are threatened by rockets nonstop. In fact, 40% of Sderot residents suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The residents of Sderot count on Meir Panim’s humanitarian work for assistance.

צילום: Meir Panim Children head to bomb shelter

Meir Panim’s staff and volunteers work around the clock at their 3 Sderot After-School Youth Clubs - all of which are housed in converted bomb shelters.

צילום: Meir Panim Teens in bomb shelter in southern Israel

Children are the most vulnerable segment of any society. With this week’s barrage of Hamas and Islamic Jihad’s deadly rocket attacks, Sderot’s youth need you now more than ever.

Meir Panim’s Youth Clubs are a crucial support system for Sderot’s traumatized teens.

Please pray for safety and security throughout Israel, and please take action on behalf of the besieged residents of Sderot.