Murderer of Ori Ansbacher found fit to stand trial

Arafat Irfaiya, the accused in the murder of Ori Ansbacher, is found fit to stand trial and be held responsible for his actions. The conclusion emerges from a psychiatric evaluation conducted by the district psychiatrist, according to Kan.

After receiving the psychiatric opinion, his attorney considered requesting an additional evaluation on his behalf.

The report said that the Nahshon unit of the Israel Prison Service did not bring Irfaiya to the Jerusalem District Court this morning, even though a hearing was held on his case. The next hearing in the Ansbacher murder case will take place in another month and a half.

Irfaiya, a 29-year-old Hevron resident, confessed to the murder of the young woman Ori Ansbacher, and said that he committed the murder because he wanted to harm Jews. In his interrogation, he stated that he had not known Ansbacher beforehand, but had encountered her by chance and had acted alone. Two months ago he was indicted for murder and rape.

Ansbacher, 19, had just left the Yaelim Center for Children and Youth at Risk, where she served as a National Service girl, to the nearby forest. Irfaiya, who was in Israel without a permit, arrived with a knife. The indictment states that "The defendant noticed Ori and decided to kill her because she was Jewish. He attacked her with harsh violence and cruelty." It was also noted that Ansbacher fought the murderer, but he overcame her resistance and stabbed her many times in all parts of her body until she died.