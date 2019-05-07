Australian PM egged at campaign event

25-year-old female protester arrested at campaign event in Australia after she hurled egg at PM to protest detention of illegal immigrants.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was hit by an egg thrown by a young protester during a campaign event Tuesday in Albury, some 330 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of the capital city Canberra.

The egg hit Morrison but did not shatter on impact, bouncing off the premier’s head.

Government security agents present at the event quickly tackled the young protester, a 25-year-old woman, who threw the egg. An elderly woman was also knocked down as the security agents tackled the protester.

The protester was removed from the scene and later turned over to local police, who said she had been placed under arrest.

Local media outlets report that the young woman who threw the egg said she had been protesting the Australian government’s policy of detaining illegal immigrants on Manus Island.

“My concern about today’s incident in Albury was for the older lady who was knocked off her feet. I helped her up and gave her a hug,” PM Morrison tweeted after the incident. “Our farmers have to put up with these same idiots who are invading their farms and their homes,” he continued, referencing vegan protesters targeting Australian farmers.

Voters in Australia head to the polls on Saturday, May 18th.

Tuesday’s incident in Albury is not the first time protesters have hurled eggs at Australian politicians.

In March, Senator Fraser Anning was egged by a teenager while briefing journalists in Melbourne.