Washington man arrested for vowing to murder Jared Kushner

Man who called President Trump an 'impotent Jew slave' and threatened to murder Jared Kushner arrested attempting to buy gun.

Police have arrested a Washington state man for making death threats against Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr. weeks after he posted his intentions on social media, The Washington Post reported.

Chase Bliss Colasurdo, 27, who lives in the Seattle area, indicated that he wanted to murder Kushner, a key White House adviser and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, whom he deemed a traitor, for being Jewish, among other reasons.

Despite expressing his intent to kill Kushner and Trump, the president’s son, Colasurdo was not arrested until he attempted to buy a gun, a representative of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington told the Post.

The president, Colasurdo wrote, was an “impotent Jew slave.”