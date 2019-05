Tamar Yonah speaks with the mother of 7 children, who lives under constant rocket fire.

Peace is made, only after a war is over, and the war in south Israel is not over.

However, after the so-called ‘ceasefire’ of early Monday morning, she is mad, and her words are on fire! Listen in to this riveting interview.