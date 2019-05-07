Greenblatt to Hamas: Your terrorist behavior will never succeed

US envoy blasts Hamas and Islamic Jihad, warns that they will not gain sympathy from rocket attacks.

Jason Greenblatt, the US Representative for International Negotiations, criticized Hamas on Monday and warned Gaza’s terrorist rulers that their terrorism will continue to bring misery to Palestinian Arabs

“Hamas threatens to launch MORE rockets at Israelis during a celebration of song writers & performers. Somehow, Hamas thinks they will gain sympathy?? Wake up Hamas & PIJ- your terrorist & malign behavior will NEVER succeed & will continue to bring misery & harm Palestinian lives,” he tweeted.

The tweet followed the barrage of nearly 700 rockets that were fired from Gaza toward southern Israel between Saturday morning and early Monday morning.

On Monday morning at 4:30 a.m., a ceasefire brokered by Egypt and Qatar reportedly went into effect.

The rocket fire was condemned by President Donald Trump, who wrote on Twitter, “We support Israel 100% in its defense of its citizens.”

Monday’s tweet marked the second time Greenblatt has criticized Hamas in recent days. On Saturday night, he tweeted, “The US stands firmly in support of Israel’s right to self-defense and we call on the international community to do the same.”

“When Hamas and PIJ continue to choose terrorism, they prevent the world from trying to help the Palestinians in Gaza and they cause harm to Palestinians,” he added in a second tweet.