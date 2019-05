Josh Hasten talks about the last terror attack with over 700 rockets were fired at Israel over the weekend resulting in the death of four Israelis.

Could Prime Minister Netanyahu be looking for quiet as Israel gets ready to host Eurovision?

Also on the show, Marc Prowisor, Director of Security for the One Israel Fund, reports from down south where he is busy providing necessary equipment to the security chiefs and medics in full anticipation that this “ceasefire” won’t last long.