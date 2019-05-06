Netanyahu's proposal to Smotrich

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu offered National Union leader Betzalel Smotrich the Public Security Ministry instead of the Defense Ministry, Kan 11 reported.

According to the report, Smotrich will receive equal partnership in setting policy along with the Ministry of Justice together with Minister Yariv Levin and the passage of the override clause.

In addition, the United Right will receive two seats in the Political Security Cabinet, which will go to Smotrich and Jewish Home chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz.

Smotrich and Netanyahu met for about two hours Saturday night. The National Union chairman suggested that the prime minister hold marathon talks with the parties to set up the next coalition.

Smotrich suggested conducting talks within three to four days to end all coalition talks within a short time and to form a new government immediately after Israel's Independence Day later this week.

Sources in the Likud said that the prime minister heard the proposal, but it appears he will not accept it and will continue to conduct the negotiations at the usual pace, and will even ask the president for a two-week extension, which is permitted by law.