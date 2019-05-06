Yad L'Achim accepting names: Reb Shayala of Kerestir's Yahrtzeit

Talmidei Chachamim, messengers of Yad L'Achim will be in Kerestir to daven for all names submitted.

"Reb Shayala", the name alone represents the tzaddik who cared for every yid. With his Yahrtzeit on Wednesday, you can submit your names (no minimum donation required) for the tefillah at the resting place of "Reb Shayala" of Kerestir zt"l in Kerestir, Hungary on his Yahrtzeit this Wednesday- CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT NAMES.

TEFILLOS CAN BE FOR SHIDDUCHIM, PARNASSAH, HEALTH, CHILDREN, AND ALL PERSONAL REQUESTS.

Reb Shayala was well known for his deep level of caring for every yid and thousands would seek his counsel and blessing in his lifetime. There are many, many stories of people who were helped in their time of need through Tefillah at his resting place; we hope you will be among them.

Names can be submitted for free, always.

If you wish, you can take this opportunity to help Jews who need rescuing by helping Yad L'Achim in their work of Pidyon Shvuyim (A FREE UPDATED PHOTO OF R' SHAYALA WILL BE SENT IN THE MAIL AFTER A $36 DONATION) BY CLICKING HERE NOW or CALLING 1-866-923-5224 or visiting www.yadlachim.org. Thank you.

Yad L'Achim accepting names for free