Philadelphia children: 'We'll be martyred on Palestine's soil'

Children in Philadelphia Muslim Society sing: 'We will be martyred on Palestine's soil as Fedayeen.'

The Muslim American Society Islamic Center in Philadelphia (MAS Philly) last week uploaded a video to its Facebook page in which three girls performed a song in what appears to have been a song contest or a graduation ceremony, reported the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

The first girl sang: "I am daughter of the revolution... With my blood, I crossed the border to Palestine of the free... The shield of the revolution shines from my chest."

The second girl sang: "I raise the banner of your rebels on every battlefield… Your perseverance, defiance, and determination will turn us into fedayeen. We will be martyred on your soil and you will cover us with a laurel crown."

The third girl sang: "I am a stone in a rebel's sling – I am a revolution that shakes the occupier... I will not be humiliated."

