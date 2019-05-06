'High Court judges think they run the state'

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin (Likud) slammed the High Court of Justice's decision to allow 100 Palestinian Arabs to enter Israel to attend an "Israeli-Palestinian" memorial ceremony on the eve of the Memorial Day for IDF Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Hostilities.

"If anyone needed further proof of the vital and immediate need for a fundamental reform of the judicial system, especially a change in the face of the Supreme Court, he got it in the form of outrageous rulings on the entry of Palestinians into Israel," Levin said.

"It's regrettable that precisely at this time, on the eve of Memorial Day and Independence Day, the Court again chooses that which separates over that which unifies," he added.

Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir, a member of Otzma Yehudit, slammed the High Court and said, "The High Court justices continue to think that they are running the state, and today in another delusional ruling they allow supporters of terrorism to attend a ceremony in which they will mourn the deaths of terrorists and murderers and thereby legitimize the ceremony, which is entirely in support of terrorism."

"The coming government will have to put an end to the dictatorship of the High Court of Justice and make it clear to its judges that they are not elected officials," added Ben-Gvir.

High Court Justice Anat Baron wrote in the ruling: "Sometimes, bereavement, a kind of shared fate, can be a source of identification and unity, as difficult as it may be."

"The heavy price collected from the participants is enough to bring hearts closer and break walls that separate those who belong to two camps," the judge write.