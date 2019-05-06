Number of Gazans killed in retaliatory strikes rises to 25

Two bodies discovered underneath rubble in Gaza Strip, raising number of dead in Israeli retaliatory strikes following rocket attacks to 25.

Building destroyed in Israeli strike in Rafah, in southern Gaza Strip

Two bodies were discovered under rubble in the Gaza Strip on Monday following a violent

escalation with Israel, the health ministry in the enclave said, raising the number of Gazan Arabs killed to 25.

Four Israeli civilians were killed and almost 100 injured in the two-day escalation that ended Monday morning with an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire.

It began on Saturday with massive rocket fire from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, drawing waves of Israeli retaliatory strikes.

The Gaza ministry said in a statement the bodies of two people "were found on Monday morning in the northern Gaza Strip."

It named them as Talal Abu Al-Jidian, 48, and his wife Raghda Abu Al-Jidian, 40.

A ministry spokesman told AFP their bodies had been found under rubble where an Israeli strike occurred.

In total 25 Gazans, including at least nine confirmed to be members of the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist groups, were killed in the escalation, according to the ministry.