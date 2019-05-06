Rapper Snoop Dogg backs Farrakhan following Facebook ban

Ignoring Farrakhan's history of anti-Semitism, rapper calls on fans to share videos by Nation of Islam leader, excoriates Facebook over ban.

Rapper Calvin Broadus, better known by his stage name ‘Snoop Dogg’, expressed support for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan on Friday, and excoriated Facebook and Instagram for removing Farrakhan’s accounts.

Last week, the social media giant Facebook and its subsidiary company Instagram banned a number of high-profile users including right-wing commentators Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson, and Laura Loomer. In addition, white supremacist Paul Nehlen and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan were also barred from the social media sites.

Following the ban, Snoop Dogg took to Instagram and Facebook to decry Farrakhan’s removal, questioning the basis of the ban and calling on his fans to share videos by the controversial Chicago-based minister.

"I want to know for what? All that he ever do was tell the truth, for which y'all gonna ban him now."

"I stand with him. I'm with him. Ban me."

Snoop Dogg, who has 31.3 million followers on Instagram, called Farrakhan his “dear brother”.

"I'm gonna keep posting his sh*t. I'm gonna keep putting Minister Louis Farrakhan out there. That's my dear brother."

The rapper, who in September 2018 accused President Trump’s supporters of being racist, seemed to overlook Farrakhan’s lengthy history of racism, anti-Semitism, homophobia, and black supremacism.

In 1984, Farrakhan was unanimously censured by the US Senate after he called Judaism a “gutter religion”, while comparing himself to Adolf Hitler.

Over the years, Farrakhan has blamed Jews for the trans-Atlantic slave trade and American slavery, accused American Jews of being part of the “Synagogue of Satan”, compared Jews to termites, warned of the eventual annihilation of whites, claimed that white people were artificially created by a mad scientist and calling them only “potential humans”, accused “the Jews” of helping Adolf Hitler “get the Third Reich on the road”.

“Rabbis and historians have given to us an undeniable record of Jewish anti-Black behavior, starting with the horror of the trans-Atlantic slave trade, plantation slavery, Jim Crow, sharecropping, the labor movement of the North and South, the unions and the misuse of our people that continues to this very moment,” Farrakhan said in 2010.

In 1990, Farrakhan claimed “the Jews got a stranglehold on the Congress”. Six years later, he called American Jews the “wicked deceivers of the American people,” saying Jews have “sucked their blood” and “wrapped your tentacles around the US government.”

Last year, he called the Talmud “filthy, so filthy,” and “ugly”, while deriding Jews as “Satanic people”.

Farrakhan also blamed Jews for homosexuality, and claimed that white people were unnatural and that the white race would be coming to “an end”.

Earlier this year Farrakhan led a chant of “Death to Israel, Death to America” during a visit to Tehran.

In October 2018, Facebook removed a video uploaded by Farrakhan’s account in which he called Jews termites.

“I’m not an anti-Semite. I’m anti-termite,” the Nation of Islam leader said.

[The video below contains language some viewers may find offensive]