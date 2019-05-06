Amid Gaza rocket attacks, Ilhan Omar demands end to 'occupation'

During rocket attacks on Israel, Minnesota congresswoman calls for end to 'occupation'. 'Only real justice can bring security.'

Just before a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel ended the latest wave of rocket attacks and Israeli retaliatory strikes Monday morning, Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar called for an end to the “occupation”, arguing that “real justice” was needed to bring about “security and a lasting peace”.

The freshman Democrat tweeted the comments early Monday morning, just hours before an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire agreement went into effect.

In the tweet, Omar criticized Israel for the shooting of terrorists who had opened fire on Israeli soldiers along the Gaza border Friday, calling the terrorists “protesters”. Two Israeli soldiers were wounded in the attack, which prompted IDF forces to respond with live fire.

Omar also called for an end to Hamas rocket attacks on Israel and the “cycle of violence” between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

“How many more protesters must be shot, rockets must be fired, and little kids must be killed until the endless cycle of violence ends?”

The Minnesota Democrat appeared to blame the “occupation” and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza for the ongoing violence, and called for “real justice” to bring peace.

“The status quo of occupation and humanitarian crisis in Gaza is unsustainable. Only real justice can bring about security and lasting peace.”

Omar came under criticism earlier this year for a spate of comments against supporters of Israel in the US. Republicans and even some Democrats accused Omar of peddling in anti-Semitic canards when she accused AIPAC of bribing members of Congress to support Israel, and accusing Israel supporters of dual loyalty.

In 2012, Omar tweeted that Israel had “hypnotized the world” to ignore its “evil doings”.

On Sunday, fellow Democratic House freshman Rashida Tlaib of Michigan condemned news coverage of the rocket attacks on Israel, calling it “dehumanizing” to Palestinian Arabs.

“When will the world stop dehumanizing our Palestinian people who just want to be free? Headlines like this & framing it in this way just feeds into the continued lack of responsibility on Israel who unjustly oppress & target Palestinian children and families,” Tlaib tweeted, adding “#FreePalestine.”

Some 700 rockets were launched from the Hamas ruled Gaza Strip between Saturday and the beginning of the ceasefire early Monday morning. Four people were confirmed dead in the attacks, with dozens more injured.

Twenty-three Gazans were killed in Israeli retaliatory strikes in the coastal enclave, including nine people who have been identified as Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists.