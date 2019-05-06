Anti Semitism 101

National Security Advisor John Bolton was wont to point out that the BDS Movement was just a continuation of the United Nations Resolution equating “Zionism with Racism”.



One of John Bolton’s greatest achievements was striking down that despicable and blatantly anti-Semitic canard that had lasted 19 years before Bolton came to town. We are still waiting for the day that the BDS Movement is finally laid to rest. I know Bolton and the President are doing everything they can to make that happen. Unfortunately, there are universities and colleges like Swarthmore that keep propping it up. In March the Swarthmore College student leaders voted to support the BDS Movement. A pro-BDS dean was almost chosen at Dartmouth.



The New York Times then made matters worse by publishing a cartoon portraying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a dog wearing a Star of David on a collar leading President Trump drawn as a blind man wearing a skullcap.

A subsequent editorial presumably written by Bret Stephens on May 1st criticized itself saying “the Times published an appalling political cartoon in the opinion pages of its international print edition...” The editorial went on to say that “the appearance of such an obviously bigoted cartoon in a mainstream publication is evidence of a profound danger- not only of anti-semitism but of numbness to its creep, to the insidious way this ancient, enduring prejudice is once again working itself into public view and common conversation.”



Bravo Bret Stephens. You nailed it. Of course the New York Times has had a history of anti-Israel bias so the publication of this despicable anti-Israel and anti-Semitic cartoon came as no surprise to the pro Israel camp. It also came on the heels of a blatantly anti-Israel and anti-Semitic cartoon which I have attached which appeared in Wikipedia.



Anti-Semitism has again reared it’s ugly head. It is up to responsible human beings to rein it in before it is too late.



The best way to do that is through education. Unfortunately, during the Obama years, America’s textbooks, its instruction manuals and curricula were poisoned by anti-Israel, anti-Semitic, anti-Judeo- Christian and outright anti-American sentiments and ideas. I must credit Laurie Cardoza Moore for doing more on this subject than anyone. She has stated that the textbooks present “distorted, unbalanced, and prejudicial content disguised as a form of academic inquiry.”



Laurie was contacted by a parent about a deceptive quote that equated Palestinian Terrorism with Israeli government actions. Initially a complaint was filed but was ignored. The examples are numerous and profoundly dangerous. K-12 history and social studies instructional materials appear to have been published by a Muslim Brotherhood front group.



The President would do well to label the Muslim Brotherhood a Terrorist Organization. This would end much of the propaganda that they have infused in not only textbooks but throughout college campuses. There is a war being waged for the minds and souls of our youth in America and around the world.

I mentioned the problem of how textbooks and the Common Core Curriculum in America had been hijacked by the left during the Obama years, to Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos when I saw her in December. In order to combat anti-Semitism and anti-Israel bias, the first place to begin is educating our youth properly. Anti-Semitism 101 is a necessity if we are to prevent history tragically repeating itself.