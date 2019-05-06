Number of dead in Moscow plane crash rises to 41

Flight crew evacuates plane in 55 seconds, did 'everything in its power' to save passenger lives, Aeroflot says.

A total of 41 people, including at least two children and one flight attendant, were killed when a Russian passenger jet crash-landed on Sunday.

The flight, an Aeroflot SU 1492 with 73 passengers and 5 crew members on board, had just left Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport for the Russian Arctic city of Murmansk when it began sending distress signals and was forced to turn back.

The Sukhoi Superjet 100-95 caught fire when it landed, investigations showed.

According to Interfax, a "lightning strike" had caused a "loss of communication" leading to the decision to turn around.

After the plane crashed, passengers used the emergency slides to escape from the burning plane.

Thirty-seven people survived the crash, a spokeswoman for Russia's Investigative Committee said.

Six of the survivors are still hospitalized.

According to Aeroflot, the plane was evacuated in just more than half the usual time and flight crew "did everything in its power to save passenger lives and provide emergency assistance to those involved."

"Tragically, they were unable to save all of those aboard. Our thoughts and hearts are with those who have suffered an unspeakable loss. We mourn with you."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS: "All instructions have been given to conduct the most thorough investigation [and carry out] the necessary orders to find out the cause of this accident."