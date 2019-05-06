UN chief condemns rocket fire

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appeals for "maximum restraint" in the south.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday appealed for "maximum restraint" as the situation in southern Israel continued to escalate.

"He condemns in the strongest terms the launching of rockets from Gaza into Israel, particularly the targeting of civilian population centers," said a UN statement quoted by AFP.

"He urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint, immediately de-escalate and return to the understandings of the past few months," it said.

Guterres' special envoy Nickolay Mladenov was "working closely with Egypt and all concerned to restore calm," the statement continued.

Gaza terrorists have fired hundreds of rockets at southern Israel since Saturday.

One person was killed on Sunday evening after nearly three dozen rockets were fired at southern Israel from Hamas-ruled Gaza during a period of several hours.

On Saturday, 58-year-old Ashkelon resident Moshe Agadi was killed when a rocket landed in a residential area.

On Sunday, two people were killed when a rocket struck a factory in Ashkelon. A man in his early 60s was killed later on Sunday after a Kornet anti-tank missile was fired from the Gaza Strip at his car in southern Israel.