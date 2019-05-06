Police increasing alertness throughout the country

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan on Sunday evening held a special situation assessment at the southern district headquarters of the Israel Police in Be’er Sheva, with the participation of the Acting Police Commissioner, the Southern District Police Commander and representatives of the Home Front Command, the Israel Defense Forces, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the Israel Fire and Rescue Services, the Israel Prison Service and Magen David Adom.

Erdan instructed those present to prepare for the scenario of a lengthy escalation and to use the forces efficiently to maintain what he defined as "breathing length." Erdan also asked the forces to prepare for all the possible scenarios including an infiltration from the sea or attempted infiltration into one of the communities located along the Gaza border.

Minister Erdan, in light of the special sensitivity, instructed the Jerusalem District of the Israel Police to prepare for deployment on the Temple Mount this coming Friday, which will be the first Friday of the month of Ramadan.

He also ordered the IPS to increase its operational deployment in a way that would enable a response to protests by Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists in the security wings of the prisons and to transfer prisoners from prisons in the south to the central area as needed.

Regarding the preparations for Eurovision, Minister Erdan instructed the Israel Police to keep in close contact with delegations from abroad, so that they know how to act and know the guidelines in case of rocket fire towards central Israel.

In addition, he requested continuous contact with the local authorities and the Home Front Command, and instructed them to prepare to secure the events of Memorial Day and Independence Day, so that they can be held as scheduled in accordance with updated situation assessments that will take place in the next two days.