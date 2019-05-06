Canada condemns Hamas

The government of Canada on Sunday condemned the rocket attacks on Israel and the terrorist attacks responsible for them, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad.

“Canada condemns the barrage of rocket attacks from Gaza into Israel by Hamas and other terrorist groups, which have killed and injured civilians,” tweeted Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland.

“This indiscriminate targeting of civilians is not acceptable. We call for an immediate end to this violence,” she added.

One person was killed on Sunday evening after nearly three dozen rockets were fired at southern Israel from Hamas-ruled Gaza.

On Saturday, 58-year-old Ashkelon resident Moshe Agadi was killed when a rocket landed in a residential area.

On Sunday, two people were killed when a rocket struck a factory in Ashkelon. A man in his early 60s was killed later on Sunday after a Kornet anti-tank missile was fired from the Gaza Strip at his car in southern Israel.