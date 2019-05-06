Matriculation exam cancelled for students in south

Matriculation exam in civics will not take place on Monday in communities located up to 40 kilometers from the Gaza border.

The Ministry of Education announced on Sunday evening that the matriculation exam in civics will not take place on Monday in the Gaza envelope and in communities located up to 40 kilometers from the Gaza Strip.

In these communities, there will also be no studies in all educational institutions, including haredi and special education institutions.

The Ministry of Education noted that "the exam will take place as usual in the rest of the country."

Regarding the students who will miss the exam on Monday, the Education Ministry said that "the ministry will set a new date for the students of the communities within this range and will publish it in an orderly manner later on."