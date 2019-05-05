'The Gaza escalation may continue until after Independence Day'

Diplomatic sources say that the escalation is likely to last several days.

The Cabinet meeting ended on Sunday evening after five hours. At the end of the meeting, it was reported that "the Cabinet instructed the IDF to continue its attacks and prepare for more."

"The most important consideration is the security of the state and its residents," the Cabinet said in a statement.

Diplomatic sources said that the ministers had been briefed by the security establishment that the escalation is likely to last several days, and for now, the current round is expected to continue even after Memorial Day and Independence Day later in the week.

According to reports, the cabinet ministers sought to respond aggressively to Hamas until quiet on the Gaza border is achieved.

Meanwhile, the Israeli political establishment refused to consider the possibility of a ceasefire at this stage and demand from the Egyptian mediators that the fire from Gaza stop completely before beginning talks on a ceasefire.

On the other hand, according to reports, Hamas is seeking a ceasefire with Israel following the assassination that took place this afternoon with the help of Egyptian mediation.