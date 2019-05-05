Pomepo: 'Israelis have every right to defend themselves'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asserts Israel's right to defend themselves on 'Fox News Sunday.'

In the wake of the deaths of five Israeli citizens and over 600 rockets fired into Israel by Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror groups, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Israelis have "every right to defend themselves" on Sunday on Fox News Sunday.

Pompeo added that the violence has been "pretty serious" and "I hope we can return to the cease-fire that had been in place for weeks."

Representatives of the Gaza-based Hamas organization have offered Israel a ceasefire, a following a massive wave of rocket and missile attacks on southern Israel, prompting a series of Israeli retaliatory attacks on the Gaza Strip.

On Sunday, Hamas informed Egyptian intermediaries, who have served as interlocutors between Israel and the Gaza terror group, that it was interested in de-escalating tensions with Israel, and would be willing to agree to a ceasefire.

Israel has yet to respond to Hamas’ offer.

The request for a ceasefire comes following a series of targeted assassinations of Hamas officials in Gaza, including Hamed Ahmed Abed Khudari, who had been the spear-head of Iranian fundraising efforts in the coastal enclave, smuggling large quantities of cash from Iran into Gaza.

A total of 13 Gazans have been killed since terror groups in the Strip began their attacks on Israel Saturday, firing more than 600 rockets and missiles at Israel.

Four people were killed in Israel as a result of rocket and missile fire, including 58-year-old Moshe Agadi of Ashkelon, who was killed Saturday night, Ziad Alhamada an Israeli Bedouin who was killed when a rocket hit an Ashkelon factory Sunday, a 22-year-old man killed in the factory strike, and a 60-year-old man killed when a Kornet anti-tank missile hit his car in southern Israel.