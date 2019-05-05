Cabinet instructs IDF to up retaliatory attacks in Gaza

IDF forces begin targeted assassinations of Hamas terrorists in response to hundreds of rocket attacks on Israel.

The Israeli cabinet has instructed the IDF to ratchet up its attacks on Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists in the Gaza Strip, in retaliation for a massive wave of rocket attacks on Israel over the past 24 hours.

More than 600 rockets were fired at Israeli territory from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip since Saturday afternoon. Three Israelis have been killed and dozens more injured, including several in serious or critical condition.

On Sunday morning, the Israeli cabinet convened for the first time in almost two months to weigh possible responses to the attacks, including the first fatal rocket attacks on Israeli civilians since the summer of 2014.

By Sunday afternoon, the cabinet had instructed the IDF to intensify its attacks on terrorist targets across the Gaza Strip.

Shortly afterwards, outlets in the Gaza Strip reported that several Hamas officers had been killed in targeted assassinations.

Among the dead was 34-year-old Hamed Ahmed Abed Khudari, a Hamas officer who had used his money-changing business to smuggle in large quantities of cash into the Gaza Strip from Iran to fund Hamas and Islamic Jihad.