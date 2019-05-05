Rocket hits railway track, halting service

Trains to Be'er Sheva canceled as rocket strikes track at Goral junction. Service to resume after repairs are completed.

The railway between Be\er Sheva and Kiryat Gat (the eastern line to Be'er Sheva) was temporarily halted after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a railway track at the Goral junction near Be'er Sheva. Communication and signaling components were also damaged in the strike

For the time being, trains on the Be-er Sheva-Herzliya and Be'er-Karmiel lines will begin and end their journey north of the Kiryat Gat station. The Lehavim-Rahat, Be'er Sheva center and Be'er Tzafon stations will be closed temporarily.

Railroad traffic will resume after repair of the tracks and related communications components, and until the completion of the police's work with the rocket's remains.

Due to the directives of the security forces, the train traffic in the Ashkelon-Be'er Sheva section was stopped Saturday as part of the Western Negev line, and the Ofakim, Netivot and Sderot stations are closed for service.