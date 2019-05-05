IDF strikes 260 targets in Gaza

Tavor Battalion Commander in the Search and Rescue Division, Lt. Col. Daniel Nahari, at th

The IDF continues to attack terrorist targets belonging to Hamas and Islamic Jihad in response to the massive rocket fire targeting communities in southern Israel.

About 260 strikes have been carried out so far, with more occurring even as the rocket fire on Israel continues.

The targets included underground infrastructures and weapons stores that were hidden in the homes of terrorists.

The IAF's fighter planes and helicopter gunships also attacked terrorist tunnels and underground infrastructure, military compounds, a weapons production site, and several Hamas launching stations.

The IDF spokesman said that "a large part of the targets have been deliberately hidden in the vicinity of the civilian population in the homes of terrorist operatives belonging to and near the Hamas terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip."