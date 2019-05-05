IDF attacks terrorists' homes hiding weapons

IDF attacks weapons storehouses in homes of terrorists in Rafah, Khan Yunis and Gaza City.

In recent hours, the IDF has attacked terrorist targets that include weapons storage sites for the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, which are purposefully disguised and hidden in the vicinity of a civilian population, in the homes of terrorists belonging to the Islamic Jihad and Hamas.

Among the targets attacked were weapons storehouses in the homes of Hamas operatives in Rafah and Khan Yunis, as well as a weapons storehouse in a Hamas “aerial division” operative’s home in Gaza City.

At this time, 220 terrorist targets have been attacked. IDF attacks continue.