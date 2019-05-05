Haley: Why should Israel sit back?

Former US ambassador to the UN blasts international community's double standards as Israel is attacked by rockets.

Nikki Haley, the former US ambassador to the UN, on Saturday criticized the international community which remains silent as Israel continues to be attacked by rockets from Gaza.

“If this was any other country, the international community would raise havoc. No other country would sit back and take this. Why should Israel? #DoubleStandard,” tweeted Haley.

She also shared a video by the IDF showing Israeli civilians running to protected spaces as sirens are sounded in the Gaza envelope.

Jason Greenblatt, the US Special Representative for International Negotiations, on Saturday night also condemned Hamas and the Islamic Jihad.

“Hamas & PIJ have engaged in yet another deplorable act of terrorism, indiscriminately firing hundreds of rockets at Israeli civilian communities. The US stands firmly in support of Israel’s right to self-defense and we call on the international community to do the same,” tweeted Greenblatt.

“When Hamas and PIJ continue to choose terrorism, they prevent the world from trying to help the Palestinians in Gaza and they cause harm to Palestinians,” he added in a second tweet.

The State Department also condemned the rocket fire on southern Israel and expressed support for Israel’s right to self-defense.

“The United States strongly condemns the ongoing barrage of rocket attacks by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad from Gaza upon innocent civilians and their communities across Israel,” said a statement by State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

“We call on those responsible for the violence to cease this aggression immediately. We stand with Israel and fully support its right to self-defense against these abhorrent attacks,” added the statement.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro expressed solidarity with Israel and tweeted on Saturday, "More than 250 rockets left the Gaza Strip against Israel and hit Jewish civilians."