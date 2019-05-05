Emergency services treat dozens in Israel's south for shock

The IDF Spokesperson's office stated close to midnight on Saturday night that IDF fighter jets are continuing to attack Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror sites.

Since Shabbat ended, the United Hatzalah Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit volunteers as well as emergency medical volunteers have treated 40 people who have suffered light injuries or were victims of shock and emotional or psychological stress in numerous cities in Israel's south.



Due to the continued rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and the resulting color red sirens that have been bombarding Israelis all over Israel's south, dozens of Israelis have suffered emotional stress reactions including shock.



The unit has been active in Kiryat Gat, Ofakim, Ashdod, and other cities, towns, and settlements since Shabbat ended.

Due to the sheer volume of attacks and the resulting volume of people who need assistance, the unit has sent down additional unit members from other parts of the country in order to bolster the teams in the area. Additional psychotrauma responders have been put on alert and will be dispatched should the need for their presence in the south continues to increase.



Additionally, the organization has set up a hotline for first responders who have suffered emotional stress due to responding to so many emergencies in such a short period of time.