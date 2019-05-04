Turkey slams Israeli retaliation

Ankara on Saturday strongly condemned Israel for the bombing of a building housing the offices of Turkish state news agency Anadolu in Gaza.

Israel hit 120 terror targets after Gaza terror groups fired over 200 rockets at Israeli territory, injuring several Israelis.

"We condemn Israel in the strongest possible terms for targeting a building in Gaza, in which the anadoluagency office was located," Fahrettin Altun, the Turkish presidency's chief communications director, said on Twitter, with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu adding that it was a "new example of Israel's unrestrained aggression."

"Israeli violence against innocent people w/out distinction is a crime against humanity. Those who encourage Israel are also guilty. Will keep defending Palestinian cause, even if alone," he tweeted.

Anadolu reported that the building collapsed after being hit.

Staff had been evacuated shortly before the strike which was preceded by a warning shot, the agency said, adding that none of its journalists had been hurt.

United Nations (UN) Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov said the escalation concerned him.

"I am deeply concerned by yet another dangerous escalation in Gaza and the tragic loss of life," Mladenov said. "The United Nations is working with Egypt and all sides to calm the situation. I call on all parties to immediately de-escalate and return to the understandings of the past few months."

"Those who seek to destroy them will bear responsibility for a conflict that will have grave consequences for all. Continuing down the current path of escalation will quickly undo what has been achieved and destroy the chances for long term solutions to the crisis.

"This endless cycle of violence must end, and efforts must accelerate to realize a political solution to the crisis in Gaza. The current violence jeopardizes the significant progress made in recent weeks to relieve the suffering of people in Gaza, lift the closures, and support intra-Palestinian reconciliation."